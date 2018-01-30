Watch A TV Newscaster & Traffic Reporter Pay Tribute To Rakim On His 50th Birthday

Two years ago, Mark Arum and Fred Blankenship, a traffic reporter and a newscaster from Atlanta’s ABC affiliate WBS-TV, went viral for their sly tribute to Phife Dawg. During their patter, Arum and Blankenship wove in multiple references to Phife’s lyrics. And as it turns out, they’ve made something of a habit out of that kind of thing, making similar salutes to Prodigy, the Notorious B.I.G., and 2Pac, among others. Two days ago, the Long Island rap great Rakim celebrated his 50th birthday, and Arum and Blankenship paid him tribute by piling lyrical quotes into their routine traffic reports. Watch it below, via 2DopeBoyz.

Hearing Armum say, “Don’t let me hold you up or intervene or interrupt” in TV-reporter cadence honestly cracked me up.