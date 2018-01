Lee Ann Womack’s The Lonely, The Lonesome, & The Gone was named our favorite country album of last year, and today the singer has released a video for “All The Trouble.” It’s a moody, shadowy depiction of an emotional breakdown, with Womack sitting in a chair and slowly drinking herself into oblivion in an empty house. Watch below.

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone is out now via ATO.