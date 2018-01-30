Grimes, Joanna Newsom Model For Rodarte

Rodarte has just launched a campaign for its newest collection, and among the celebrities that participated in the accompanying photo shoots are Grimes, Joanna Newsom, Kim Gordon, and Chloe x Halle. The theme for the portrait series was “women that inspire us.” You can see selections from the shoot below, and even more on their Instagram.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Tulle Ensemble as worn by @grimes. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #grimes
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Tulle Embroidered and Sequin Dress as worn by Joanna Newsom. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #joannanewsom
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Leopard Print Silk Chiffon Ensemble as worn by @kimletgordon. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #kimgordon #rodarte
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered and Draped Tulle Gowns as worn by @chloexhalle. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #chloeandhalle