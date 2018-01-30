Grimes, Joanna Newsom Model For Rodarte

CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Rodarte has just launched a campaign for its newest collection, and among the celebrities that participated in the accompanying photo shoots are Grimes, Joanna Newsom, Kim Gordon, and Chloe x Halle. The theme for the portrait series was “women that inspire us.” You can see selections from the shoot below, and even more on their Instagram.

