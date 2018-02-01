Mark Kozelek – “This Is My Town” & “My Love For You Is Undying”

Mark Kozelek, the dour and divisive chatterbox behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, has another album ready to go. After releasing the collaborative LP Mark Kozelek With Ben Boye And Jim White in October, he announced two forthcoming albums not long ago. And now we know the details of at least one of those albums. Kozelek has recorded a self-titled album under his own name. One track features drums from Steve Shelley, formerly of Sonic Youth, but other than that, Kozelek played all the instruments himself. He recorded the whole thing in San Francisco over the course of last year, and he apparently finished it up five days ago.

As of right now, Kozelek has shared two of the album’s tracks. LP opener “This Is My Town” is a long, sprawling meditation in San Francisco, and it recounts, in granular detail, several conversations that Kozelek has had in restaurants. “My Love For You Is Undying” is a love song, but it’s also rendered in the same kind of stream-of-consciousness ramble, and it’s got more restaurant conversations. Both songs feature Kozelek solo on guitar. You can hear “This Is My Town” here and “My Love For You Is Undying” here. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is My Town”

02 “Live In Chicago”

03 “The Mark Kozelek Museum”

04 “My Love For You Is Undying”

05 “Weed Whacker”

06 “Sublime”

07 “Good Nostalgia”

08 “666 Post”

09 “The Banjo Song”

10 “Young Riddick Bowe”

11 “I Cried During Wall Street”

Mark Kozelek is out 5/11 on Caldo Verde.