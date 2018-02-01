Brace Yourself For Weezer’s Black Album Apparently Out In May

The last Weezer album, last year’s Pacific Daydream, was … not great. But Weezer, undeterred, are going to put out yet another new album in May, as the band revealed on Australian radio station Double J’s Mornings With Zan Rowe today. Their last self-titled album, back in 2016, was the “White Album,” no relation to the Beatles. And their next will apparently be the “Black Album,” no relation to JAY-Z and/or Metallica and/or Prince, and it’ll be out 5/25.

Weezer actually started working on the “Black Album” before Pacific Daydream, according to Rivers Cuomo. “This other album just kind of materialized,” he explains. “I had two folders on my Dropbox: one was the ‘Black Album,’ and it didn’t get filled as quickly as this other folder, which I temporarily titled ‘New Folder.’ That one filled up with ten songs that were definitely different, but not quite as different as the ‘Black Album.’ So we put a name on it — Pacific Daydream — and put that out first.” He adds, “It’s real challenging for me. I don’t gravitate towards super dark music. There’s always got to be something triumphant about it in the end. So, I’ve been struggling trying to figure out how I can do a ‘Black Album’ as a writer.”