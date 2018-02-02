A couple of months ago, the hard and urgent Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley, one of the great emerging artists of 2017, teamed up with the Chicago drill veteran Lil Durk for the impressive collaborative album Bloodas. Today, he’s followed up that album with a new solo single. “Colors” is as bracing and forceful as the best Tee Grizzley tracks, and it finds the young rapper going in over his hardness, his unexpected success, and his street bona fides over a pounding, piano-laced beat. Listen below.

Also, I really like this Instagram video of Tee Grizzley banging on a table and singing:

“Colors” is out now at iTunes.