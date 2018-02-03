Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Reportedly Feature A Prince Hologram

Justin Timberlake’s halftime show at the Super Bowl won’t have Janet Jackson or NSYNC, but it apparently will have a fucking Prince hologram. This year’s game is at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and TMZ reports that in addition to “a TON of fireworks,” JT’s performance will somehow feature a hologram of hometown hero Prince. So, uh, get excited for that. Watch video of Timberlake rehearsing for the big day below.

UPDATE: Longtime Prince collaborator Sheila E. has taken to Twitter to express her disapproval with the idea of a Prince hologram:

Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens! https://t.co/khtCjXr2mY — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 3, 2018

The Fader also points out that the Purple One himself didn’t seem too happy about the idea of holograms before hologram concerts were even invented. This is what he said in a 1998 interview with Guitar World:

Certainly not. That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song [“Free As a Bird”], manipulating John Lennon’s voice to have him singing from across the grave… that’ll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.

UPDATE 2: Sheila E. now says there will be NO HOLOGRAM.