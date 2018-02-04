Man Arrested For Stalking, Attempting To Kidnap Lana Del Rey In Orlando

Police arrested a man outside Lana Del Rey’s concert in Orlando Friday night (2/2) for aggravated stalking and attempting to kidnap the singer with a weapon.

The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Hunt of Riverview, FL, was not able to make contact with Del Rey before police found him just a block away from the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, FL, where Del Rey was expected to perform.

The Orlando Sentinel reports officials said they received a tip that Hunt had shared “cryptic and threatening” posts toward Del Rey on social media.

In a 1/30 message written on a Facebook profile that apparently belongs to Hunt, he wrote, “I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one.” In another post on 1/29, he shared a live video and commented below that “I’m leaving on Friday I’m around here for a couple of days I have to meet with my wife on Friday when she’s here on concert and then you’ll probably never see me again.”

“On Friday, 2/2, Orlando Police received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat to singer Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Woolridge Grant), who was scheduled to perform at the Amway Center that night,” the Orlando Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, Florida. OPD Detectives considered the information a credible threat, and took investigative measures to locate Hunt.”

“OPD officers came into contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center. When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife. At no time was he able to make contact with Ms. Grant. Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.”

Lana Del Rey’s concert went on as scheduled. On Saturday, she tweeted, “Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high.”

Her next show is in Atlanta on Monday (2/5).

ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey. Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

Hey kiddos.

I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u. pic.twitter.com/hwrRYyrA3E — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018

💜 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.