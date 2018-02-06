King Tuff – “Psycho Star” Video

Last week, Kyle Thomas, the garage rocker who calls himself King Tuff, broke a long silence by dropping the video for a slow, shimmery, synthy track called “The Other.” As it turns out, that’s the title track and opener for a new King Tuff album, his first since 2014’s Black Moon Spell. The self-produced album arrives this spring, and it features contributions from likeminded spirits like Ty Segall, Jenny Lewis, Greta Morgan, and Mikal Cronin.

Thomas has also shared a second video, this one for a strutting, synth-heavy jam called “Psycho Star.” Cameron Dutra directed the video, just as he did with “The Other.” In the meta-video, Thomas attempts to shoot a video while surrounded by dancers in red jumpsuits and devil horns. But the camera is more interested in the people standing around nearby, including a lady ranting about mind control and a few shadowy individuals doing mysterious things. Below, watch the video, check out the album’s tracklist, and read what Thomas has to say about the new LP.

Thomas says:

I let the songs lead me where they wanted to go, instead of trying to push them into a certain zone. King Tuff was always just supposed to be me. When I started doing this as a teenager, it was whatever I wanted it to be. King Tuff was never supposed to be just one thing. It was supposed to be everything.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Other”

02 “Raindrop Blue”

03 “Thru The Cracks”

04 “Psycho Star”

05 “Infinite Mile”

06 “Birds Of Paradise”

07 “Circuits In The Sand”

08 “Ultraviolet”

09 “Neverending Sunshine”

10 “No Man’s Land”

The Other is out 4/13 on Sub Pop.