wyd – “wtf”

Columbus duo wyd emerged inauspiciously last year with an eponymous song that channeled trembling passion into spare, gorgeous folk-pop. Now they’ve returned with a new single built on another acronym. The tremendous “wtf” initiates as a simple piano ballad, but it’s immediately clear this song is going somewhere grander. Sure enough, after three minutes of minimalism marked by laments like “Your love was never mine to know,” an ominous tone sets in and the hauntingly spare composition builds into a behemoth. Listen below.

wyd have a hometown show this weekend and tour dates coming up this spring. Check their Instagram as specific venues are finalized.

TOUR DATES:

02/11 Columbus, OH @ Brothers Drake

04/27 Lexington, KY

04/28 Nashville, TN

04/29 Cincinnati, OH

05/04 Philadelphia, PA

05/05 Brooklyn, NY

05/06 Cleveland, OH