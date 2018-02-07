Vundabar Interpolate Mission Of Burma’s “That’s When I Reach For My Revolver” On New Single “Tonight I’m Wearing Silk”

We recently spoke with Vundabar about the heavy ideas behind their exceptionally catchy new indie-rock release Smell Smoke, and if that didn’t sell you on the album, maybe this will: “Tonight I’m Wearing Silk,” the album’s latest single, interpolates fellow Boston natives Mission Of Burma’s 1981 post-punk classic “That’s When I Reach For My Revolver,” adjusting the lyrics into a mockery of elites and spinning the melody into vibrant yet melancholy fuzz-pop worthy of ’90s alternative radio. Speaking of the Clinton era, there’s also a little breakdown worthy of late-period Pavement — appropriate for a day when Stephen Malkmus is launching new music into the world as well. I loved this song at first sound, and maybe you will too.

Smell Smoke is out 2/23 on Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.