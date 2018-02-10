Paul Rudd And Jimmy Fallon Did A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The “King Of Wishful Thinking” Video

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have apparently made it their mission to recreate every goofy music video from the ’80s and ’90s. Last year, they donned silly wigs and did some silly dancing in a shot-for-shot remake of Styx’s 1981 “Too Much Time On My Hands” video. And last night, when Rudd returned to The Tonight Show to promote his upcoming film Mute, they donned more silly wigs and did some more silly dancing in a shot-for-shot remake of the video for English pop duo Go West’s 1990 hit “King Of Wishful Thinking,” famously featured on the Pretty Woman soundtrack, with Rudd playing Peter Cox and Fallon as Richard Drummie. They also did the singing, and the Roots popped up briefly; watch below.

Here’s the original:

Here are some outtakes:

And here are the actual members of Go West’s reactions:

Woke up to this! Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd recreating the King Of Wishful Thinking video on the Tonight show in America. Phone's been ringing off the hook. Hilarious! 😂 Thanks for thinking of us guys .. 👑👑 @jimmyfallon #paulrudd @FallonTonight @NBC https://t.co/gUCUPCKGbh — Richard Drummie (@richarddrummie) February 10, 2018