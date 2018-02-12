Night Flowers – “Cruel Wind” Video

The dreamy London indie-pop act Night Flowers have followed last month’s single “Losing The Light” with another new song plus details on a new album. The LP is called Wild Notion and is coming this spring. Our latest preview from the project is the sneaky-good “Cruel Wind,” which trades the previous song’s glimmering uptempo feeling for a richly fuzzed-out midtempo drift. This exceptionally pretty bit of music is going to make a very effective album closer. It arrives with a video by James Doherty and Laura Whittell depicting lead singer Sophia Pettit as a scientist in charge of training astronauts for launch. Achieve liftoff below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sandcastles”

02 “Night Alive”

03 “Resolver”

04 “Let Her In”

05 “Losing The Light”

06 “Head On”

07 “Hey Love”

08 “Unwound”

09 “Fireworks”

10 “Cruel Wind”

Wild Notion is out 4/13 on Dirty Bingo. Pre-order it here. This is the album cover: