New Study Says 38-Year-Old Men Like “Creep”

BREAKING NEWS: Dads like Radiohead. Or at least those are the results of an informal study conducted by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz in a recent article that appeared in The New York Times. Using data pulled from Spotify, Stephens-Davidowitz recognized a peculiar pattern in the way music listening habits break down by generation. He found that songs that reached their commercial peak during a listener’s teenage years (for men, usually around 14; for women, 13) were more likely to appear higher in an age range’s most-listened-to tracks in the present day.

As an example, he uses Radiohead’s “Creep”: It’s the 164th most popular song among men who are 38 years old, but it doesn’t appear at all in the top 300 for people born 10 years earlier or 10 years later. Men who like “Creep” now were around 14 when the song was released in 1993.

That’s a pattern that apparently repeats itself throughout the most-listened-to charts for each age, whether it’s the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (most popular with women age 41, who were 11 when it was released) to Ray Charles’ “I Can’t Stop Loving You” (most popular with men age 72, who were 17 when it was released).

Stephens-Davidowitz doesn’t come to any concrete conclusions based on his data. Maybe these songs’ recurrence can be chalked up to nostalgia, or maybe the general public’s music taste just stops developing after their teenage years. But one thing is certain: We already knew that all dads like Radiohead.

