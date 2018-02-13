Peter Thiel Drops Out Of SXSW Panel

Peter Thiel has dropped out of a SXSW festival panel in which he apparently would have discussed funding the lawsuit that ultimately put Gawker Media out of business, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is not immediately clear why Thiel cancelled.

The tech billionaire, who spoke during the 2016 Republican National Convention, was scheduled to appear at the Austin, Texas, conference on 3/10. He was set to be interviewed onstage by Trust Me, I’m Lying author Ryan Holiday about privacy.

Thiel, the PayPal co-founder, made headlines in 2016 after it was revealed he backed Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker over a sex tape, which ultimately sent the company into bankruptcy.

Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Moonlight helmer Barry Jenkins are among the 2018 event’s keynote speakers.

