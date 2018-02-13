Sudan Archives – “Paid” Video

Last year, I went to the fascinating anti-festival Le Guess Who?, which brings an eclectic and surprising array of artists to Utrecht each November. There were a few new artists that could grab your attention easily, artists who were collapsing several genres into one and offering their own idiosyncratic, exhilarating vision on those traditions. One of them stood out above all the rest, though: Sudan Archives.

The project of Cincinnati-born, LA-based Brittney Parks, Sudan Archives doesn’t sound quite like anything else out there at the moment. Parks started teaching herself violin as a child, and later found inspiration in studying the music of Sudanese fiddlers. That’s just the foundation of Sudan Archives, though; from there, Parks melts R&B, electronic, and classical into a mixture that’s as trance-inducing as it is intoxicating and danceable. So far, she only has one release to her name — last year’s self-titled EP — but it’s already enough to suggest this is an artist worth getting very excited about.

Sudan Archives is about to kick off a tour with Tune-Yards this week. To commemorate the occasion, she’s shared a new video for “Paid,” the opening track from the Sudan Archives EP. It’s a simple, heavily grainy black-and-white clip, featuring Parks dancing and staring down the camera. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Peak

02/17 – Chico, CA @Senator Theater

02/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/20 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theater

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

02/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

All shows opening for Tune-Yards aside from Coachella dates.

Sudan Archives is out now via Stones Throw.