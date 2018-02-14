Roots Picnic 2018 Lineup

Every year, the Roots bring their Roots Picnic festival to their Philadelphia hometown. And every year, the group seems to put together a lineup just slightly more impressive than the one from the year before. This year, the Roots Picnic is coming to Festival Pier 6/2, and the Roots will headline it themselves — or, rather, they’ll play a Roots Jam Session, with Dave Chappelle hosting and “special guests” showing up. And the Roots are the rare group whose special guests tend to actually be special.

The festival’s stacked and wide-ranging lineup will also feature Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, the reunited Diplomats, 2 Chainz, Brandy, Rapsody, GoldLink, BadBadNotGood, and Sun Ra Arkestra, among others. Black Thought and mixtape DJ J. Period will host a “live mixtape” that will feature, among others, Fabolous and Jadakiss, while the great Philadelphia-born, Atlanta-based mixtape king DJ Drama will do some sort of live, guest-heavy Gangsta Grillz set. There will also be a podcast stage, which is a new thing, and Madden and NBA 2K tournaments. You can find all the relevant info here.