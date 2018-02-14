Trace Mountains – “Cary’s Dreams”

Next month, LVL UP’s Dave Benton is releasing his first Trace Mountains full-length, A Partner To Lean On. We’ve heard “Turn Twice” from it already, and today Benton is sharing the album’s opening track, “Cary’s Dreams.” It’s immersive from the jump, heavy synths and precise percussion forming a sort of blanket. The imagery is surreal but specific, occupying a middle ground between nameable specifics and a hard-to-grasp dream logic. “Waking up to see that everything is exactly in between/ And the days just turn and bend into scenery,” Benton bleats, his voice bleeding into the rest of the track’s meticulously arranged tapestry. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
03/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville *
04/06 Washington, DC @ DC9
04/07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole
04/08 New Paltz, NY @ Nachohouse
04/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
04/10 Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
04/11 Toronto, ON @ Burdock
04/12 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books
* w/ Operator Music Band & Spirit Was
A Partner To Lean On is out 3/30 via Figure 2 RC. Pre-order it here.