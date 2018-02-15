Stream Drank, DJ Candlestick & OG Ron C’s Official “Chopped Not Slopped” Version Of Thundercat’s Drunk

Houston producer and Swishahouse Records co-founder OG Ron C has applied his “chopped not slopped” treatment to artists ranging from Drake to Grizzly Bear, but usually these projects are unofficial releases shared for free online. The latest album Ron and his Chopstars associate DJ Candlestick have turned purple is Thundercat’s Drunk — one of last year’s best albums, if you ask us — and this time it’s official, with a physical release on tap through Thundercat’s label.

Brilliantly, this 70-minute opus is called Drank, and it’s available to stream and download right this second. Brainfeeder will also release a 2xLP purple vinyl release next month, and it’s up for pre-order now. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald, chopped and screwed at last! Dig into Drank below.

Drank is out now digitally and 3/16 physically via Brainfeeder. Get it here.