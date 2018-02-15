Frank Ocean – “Moon River”

Frank Ocean has a new song, and it’s an old song. Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer wrote the song for the soundtrack of the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s, and it won a Best Original Song Oscar. In a famous scene from the movie, Audrey Hepburn, revealing a vulnerability that’s hidden for most of the rest of the movie, sings it to herself on a fire escape. Over the years, people like Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Morrissey, R.E.M., and the Killers have covered the song. And now, out of nowhere, Frank Ocean has dropped his own version. Ocean’s take on “Moon River” is as sparse and lovely as you might imagine. It appeared online with no warning late last night, and you can hear it below.

Ocean seems to have more new music on the way this year. Fingers crossed!