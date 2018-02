Last month, Detroit chillers Bonny Doon announced their sophomore album, Longwave, the follow-up to their impressive 2017 self-titled debut. Lead single “I Am Here (I Am Alive)” was a pleasant return for the band, and the next track that they’re sharing from it is just as good. “A Lotta Things” is wry and dissatisfied: “I should be happy, but I’m not/ I should be grateful, yeah I know, but I’m not,” Bill Lennox sings matter-of-factly. Listen via Noisey below.

Longwave is out 3/23 via Woodsist.