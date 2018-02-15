Watch Best Coast Cover Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy”

Last night, Best Coast performed at a Valentine’s Day benefit show for Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles. During their set, Bethany Cosentino covered Sheryl Crow’s all-timer “If It Makes You Happy.” In a tweet, she had this to say: “Shout out to the shitty dude in a shitty band who years ago tried to “diss” me by referring to me as “the Sheryl crow of indie rock” Little did he know it was the best compliment of my entire life.” Watch some video of the cover below.

