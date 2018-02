At long last, one-half of the rumored Car Seat Headrest x Smash Mouth collab is here. Earlier this week the two bands confirmed that they covered one another’s songs, and today they debuted the renditions on Jenny Eliscu’s SiriusXMU show. Smash Mouth took on Car Seat Headrest’s Teens Of Style track “Something Soon,” while Will Toledo recorded a rendition of Astro Lounge’s “Fallen Horses.” Listen to Smash Mouth’s version of “Something Soon” below.