A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, & 21 Savage – “Cocky”

A$AP Rocky has lately been finishing his album and coming out with stray tracks like “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” “Above,” and “Money Bags Freestyle.” And now he’s teamed up with Atlanta stars 21 Savage and Gucci Mane for “Cocky,” a casually assured new posse cut. The Atlanta hitmaker London On Da Track produced “Cocky,” and he also appeared on it. It comes from the soundtrack of Uncle Drew, a new movie, adapted from a Pepsi ad, about aging streetball legends. Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel, Shaquille O’Neal, and Nick Kroll are all set to star. Below, listen to “Cocky,” via Complex, and watch the Uncle Drew trailer.

Uncle Drew is in theaters 6/29. It looks bad! I’ll probably watch it!