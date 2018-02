UK pop collective Superorganism are releasing their self-titled debut album in a couple weeks. We’ve heard a few tracks from it so far, including “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” just last month, and today they’re releasing a new one called “Reflections On A Screen.” It’s a bittersweet-sounding song about the perils and joys of constant connectivity. The accompanying video is a scrolling rotation of screens and windows. Watch and listen below.

Superorganism is out 3/2 via Domino Records.