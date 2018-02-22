FORM Arcosanti 2018 Lineup

The Hundred Waters-curated FORM festival will return to Arizona’s Arcosanti again this year. The three-day event goes down 5/11-13, and performers include Chance The Rapper, Charli XCX, Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Courtney Barnett, SOPHIE, Julie Byrne, Half Waif, Zola Jesus, Dirty Projectors, Mitski, (Sandy) Alex G, Jenny Hval, and more.
You can purchase passes to FORM here. Check out the trailer and lineup below.
LINEUP:
Chance The Rapper
Charli XCX
Beach House
Fleet Foxes
Skrillex
Courtney Barnett
Blood Orange (solo)
The Black Madonna
Daniel Caesar
Mount Kimbie
Hundred Waters
Willow
Mitski
Grouper
SOPHIE
Dirty Projectors
Zola Jesus
Nilüfer Yanya
Jenny Hval
Serpentwithfeet
Empress Of
Vagabon
Jay Som
(Sandy) Alex G
Julianna Barwick
Sudan Archives
Amen Dunes
Half Waif
Kelsey Lu
Julie Byrne
Banoffee
Caroline Polachek
Lawrence Rothman
Ho99o9
Yves Tumor
Mija
Bombino
Saul Williams
Aja Monet
Phoenix Afrobeat Orch
Knox Fortune