FORM Arcosanti 2018 Lineup

The Hundred Waters-curated FORM festival will return to Arizona’s Arcosanti again this year. The three-day event goes down 5/11-13, and performers include Chance The Rapper, Charli XCX, Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Courtney Barnett, SOPHIE, Julie Byrne, Half Waif, Zola Jesus, Dirty Projectors, Mitski, (Sandy) Alex G, Jenny Hval, and more.

Check out the trailer and lineup below.

LINEUP:

Chance The Rapper

Charli XCX

Beach House

Fleet Foxes

Skrillex

Courtney Barnett

Blood Orange (solo)

The Black Madonna

Daniel Caesar

Mount Kimbie

Hundred Waters

Willow

Mitski

Grouper

SOPHIE

Dirty Projectors

Zola Jesus

Nilüfer Yanya

Jenny Hval

Serpentwithfeet

Empress Of

Vagabon

Jay Som

(Sandy) Alex G

Julianna Barwick

Sudan Archives

Amen Dunes

Half Waif

Kelsey Lu

Julie Byrne

Banoffee

Caroline Polachek

Lawrence Rothman

Ho99o9

Yves Tumor

Mija

Bombino

Saul Williams

Aja Monet

Phoenix Afrobeat Orch

Knox Fortune