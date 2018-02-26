Brooklyn Museum Selling $2,500 Tickets For David Bowie Exhibit

This week, a David Bowie retrospective exhibit called David Bowie Is will open up at the Brooklyn Museum. The exhibit includes all sorts of archival David Bowie material, including costumes, handwritten lyric sheets, original album art, music videos, performance clips, and a custom audio mix put together by Bowie’s collaborator Tony Visconti. That same exhibit opened in London when Bowie was still alive, and it’s already come to museums in places like Berlin, Sao Paolo, Toronto, and Chicago. If you’re a Bowie fan, it seems like a cool thing. The pricetag, however, is less cool.

To get into the Brooklyn Museum, you would usually have to pay a $16 suggested donation. For the Bowie exhibit, though, you’ll have to pay $20 on weekdays or $25 on weekends. (Museums all across New York City have lately been announcing price increases like that.) And as The Wall Street Journal points out, there are a bunch of different pricing tiers, including the so-called Aladdin Sane package, which runs $2,500.

For that astronomical fee, the museum is offering a private tour for two people when the museum is closed to the public, as well as a merchandise package and a one-year museum membership. Brooklyn Museum President and Chief Operating Officer David Berliner tells The Wall Street Journal, “We charge… when the cost of the exhibition demands additional revenue… The primary goal was to provide Bowie fans with a menu of extraordinary opportunities to have unique experiences with the exhibition material.” Especially very rich David Bowie fans!