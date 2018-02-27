Laura Veirs – “Watch Fire” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

Laura Veirs will release a new solo album in April called The Lookout, and we’ve already heard lead single “Everybody Needs You.” Written and produced in the years after Veirs released a collaborative album with Neko Case and kd Lang, Veirs says that the album is an attempt to address the cultural divides coming to a head in the US, as well as her personal struggle to balance her life as an artist with parenting as she grows older.

Today, Veirs debuted a new single off of the album called “Watch Fire,” featuring none other than Sufjan Stevens. It’s an upbeat track about feeling afraid and searching for a spark of light during dark times. Veirs engages Stevens in a call-and-response as she uses the wilderness as a metaphor. “There’s no mistaking the wolf for the wind/ He’s been here before and he’ll be here again,” Veirs sings, her voice pitching upward. Stevens replies with the same words of comfort throughout: “I’ll keep the watch/ I’ll keep the watch fire.” Both of these songwriters have a penchant for writing lyrics that help you find hope even when you’re feeling extremely bummed out, so this collaboration is lovely to witness. Listen below.

The Lookout is out 4/13 on Raven Marching Band Records.