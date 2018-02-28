Soundset 2018 Lineup

Every year, Atmosphere, the long-running and cult-beloved Minneapolis underground rap institution, curate and headline Soundset, their own Minneapolis festival. As the festival has grown throughout the years, it’s been fascinating to see the way the lineups of those shows have evolved. Atmosphere always book their peers and heroes, so the festivals are always full of indie-rap staples and ’90s titans, as well as the artists on the group’s own Rhymesayers label. But increasingly, they’ve also been booking mainstream rap stars. This year, the festival will turn 10, and the lineup is as weird and wonderful as ever.

The 2018 edition of Soundset goes down 5/27 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Atmosphere will share headlining duties with Logic and Migos, which is about as disparate a set of rap headliners as I can imagine. The bill also features the rap-adjacent Erykah Badu, as well as people like Tyler, The Creator, Brockhampton, Ice-T, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hieroglyphics, Young M.A, Rapsody, Westside Gunn and Conway, and Kamiayah. The Wu-Tang Clan will do something to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic debut Enter The 36 Chambers.

It’s the rare festival where Jaden Smith will share a stage with his father’s old collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, which makes me think there’s at least some chance of a surprise Will Smith appearance. You can find all the details on the festival here.