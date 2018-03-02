The Saxophones – “Picture”

The Saxophones have left a trail of bruised jazzy ballads in the couple of years they’ve been making music together, first with 2016’s If You’re On The Water EP and then with last fall’s Aloha” 7″, which came paired with a Twin Peaks cover on the backside. Today, the husband-and-wife duo announced their debut album, Songs Of The Saxophones, a title that hints at the old-timey compilation mood that the band is trying to cultivate.

“Picture” is the first song they’re sharing from the album, a gentle and lush track that wallows in semi-romantic bliss, a portrait of happiness with darkness seeping into the edge of the frame. “I slowly take the picture with you/ You share and say you love me to/ What a poetry we’ve found/ Sharing space without a sound,” Alexi Erenkov sings, with only a minimal backdrop behind him.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Time Is Like A River”

02 “Picture”

03 “Aloha”

04 “Singing Desperately”

05 “Just Give Up”

06 “Alone Again”

07 “Work Music”

08 “Mysteries Revealed”

09 “Find I Forget”

10 “Afterglow”

Songs Of The Saxophones is out 6/1. Pre-order it here.