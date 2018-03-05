Ted Leo & The Pharmacists Announce Hearts Of Oak 15th Anniversary Tour

On Feb. 11, 2003, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists released Hearts Of Oak, arguably the best album of Leo’s storied career — though with a discography that stacked, you could make a case for several releases as the best. Regardless of which Leo record is your fave, this one is an album fully worthy of celebrating, and the TL/Rx crew is set to do just that with a brief tour later this year.

In honor of Hearts Of Oak’s 15th anniversary, the band is playing a series of two-night stands in major cities across the US. The first night of the show will consist of a brief run of warmup songs followed by Hearts Of Oak in its entirety. The second night will be a greatest hits set celebrating two decades of Leo’s output. Sounds like a hell of a time. Here’s where it’s going down:

05/31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

06/01 Chicago, IL @ TBA

06/08 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/09 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/16 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/18 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/19 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Two-night tickets and individual Chicago dates are available here starting now. One-night tickets for the rest of the cities go on sale Friday at 10AM.

You may recall that we published a deeply revealing cover story on Leo last year ahead of his most recent release, The Hanged Man. If you never read it — and even if you did — go back and read it now. Also revisit Leo’s Stereogum Session while you’re at it to get a taste of the punk icon’s stage presence. And, oh yeah, flash back to Hearts Of Oak below.