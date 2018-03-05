Rick Ross Reportedly Home From The Hospital

Rick Ross has reportedly returned home after being hospitalized last week after he was found “unresponsive” and apparently put on a machine that assists respiratory and heart functions. As TMZ reports, Ross returned to his Florida home early Monday morning after spending the weekend in two different hospitals. Sources told TMZ that the hospitalization was related to his heart.

Ross has a history of seizures and Billboard reported that Ross was “slobbing from the mouth” and “nodding his head” when he was taken to the hospital last week. Over the weekend, fellow hip-hop artist Fat Trel said that Ross was doing just fine.