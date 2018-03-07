Fred Durst Directing John Travolta In New Film Moose

Over the last decade, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst has occasionally directed films — his first was 2007’s The Education Of Charlie Banks and then he did the Ice Cube-starring The Longshots the following year, and now the details behind his latest movie have been revealed. As Variety reports, Durst is currently filming a thriller called Moose that stars John Travolta. He plays a movie fan with a growing (deadly) obsession for an action star. The film is apparently based on an experience from Durst’s own life with a stalker.