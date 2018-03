The Reykjavík-based experimental composer Ben Frost will release a new EP later this month. It’s titled All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated (charming!) and will be out on Mute. We’ve already heard the titular track, and today Frost debuted a new single called “Self Portrait In Ultramarine.” It’s eerie and apocalyptic, led by pitchy strings that jolt the listener in and out of a state of perceived peril. Listen below.