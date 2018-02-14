Ben Frost – “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated” Video

Last year Reykjavík-based Australian experimental noise composer Ben Frost surprised us with his Threshold Of Faith EP, which was almost immediately followed by his latest full-length album, The Centre Cannot Hold. Those releases contained separate versions of a song called “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated,” and now the LP version is serving as the centerpiece and title track for Frost’s next EP.

Along with the EP announcement, “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated” gets a video today. A continuation of the collaboration between documentary photographer Richard Mosse and cinematographer Trevor Tweeten, the clip details an owl very calmly perched on top of a speaker buzzing with the sounds of Frost. Watch below.

All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated is out 3/23 via Mute. Pre-order it here.