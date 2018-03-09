Troye Sivan – “My My My! (Hot Chip Remix)”

The young Australian pop star Troye Sivan is quickly becoming a very big deal. “My My My!,” the single he released earlier this year, is currently charting around the world — #1 in Belgium! — and its liquid strut is a tough thing to resist. Sivan, who was a musical guest on a recent Saturday Night Live, isn’t galactic-level famous yet, but he’s making big strides as an unapologetically queer pop artist. And he’s doing cool things, like getting Hot Chip to remix “My My My!” The UK synthpop veterans’ take on the track has the squirming, Princely funk that made the band such a big deal in the first place, and it meshes nicely with Sivan’s hit. Check it out and watch Sivan’s “My My My!” video below.

Sivan’s sophomore album is on the way.