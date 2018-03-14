Here’s The First Look At NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live With John Legend, Alice Cooper, & Sara Bareilles

Alright, so now that everyone on the internet has had a few months to have an opinion about who’s who in NBC’s televised special Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, we’re finally getting a teeny preview of what it will all be like. Since the show is one night only, airing on Easter Sunday (4/1), NBC keeps most of it under wraps in the under-a-minute promo video. We don’t get to hear John Legend’s godly pipes, but along with a look at the big man himself, we do behold Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper in his role as Herod, and the classic harmonies of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice title track. Check it out below.