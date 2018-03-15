Rihanna Tells Snapchat “Shame On You” Over “Slap Rihanna” Ad

Here’s a thing that couldn’t possibly be more obvious: It’s a bad idea to make jokes about domestic violence. Apparently, though, nobody told the people behind the children’s social-networking app Snapchat, who recently ran an ad asking users whether they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Brown, of course, famously assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Snapchat apologized for the ad in a statement: “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware.” But Rihanna was not impressed with the apology. On her Instagram, Rihanna called out Snapchat for paying to develop the ad in the first place. Here’s what she posted: