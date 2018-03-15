Belle & Sebastian – “Poor Boy” Video

Over the past few months, Scottish indie-pop heroes Belle & Sebastian released a trio of new EPs entitled How To Solve Our Human Problems, their first new material since 2015’s Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance. And today, they’re back with a music video for “Poor Boy,” a track from the trilogy’s third and final installment. The clip, a Tidal exclusive, follows a boy as he spies on his colorful neighbors in an apartment complex. Watch below.

All three How To Solve Our Human Problems EPs are out now on Matador.