Twin Shadow – “Brace”

Last month, George Lewis, Jr. released two new songs in anticipation of his latest album as Twin Shadow, Caer. “Little Woman” and “Saturdays” — which features HAIM — were the first new bits of Twin Shadow music since 2015’s Eclipse and his demo mixtape Night Rally. Today, Lewis is back with another new one called “Brace.”

Along with the new track, Lewis shared more details about Caer. Named for the Spanish word for “to fall,” the album features meditations on things being on the brink of careening over the cliff into something else — whether that relates to Lewis’ personal life or the state of contemporary society, whether that’s a positive or negative edge of rebirth. Here’s what Lewis had to say about the album:

Sometimes I feel like I have to take a fall to essentially get to the next phase of my life. It’s happened over and over. I’ve been through so many musical phases and through so many relationships with friends and lovers. I always feel like I’m standing on the edge of a cliff, looking down and thinking, “This is the only way forward: onto the next thing.” It’s sort of destructive, but I guess I thrive on rebirth.

Lewis has also said that Caer strikes him as a sister album to his 2010 debut Forget, though that appears to be a more spiritual connection than sonic callback. Aesthetically, “Brace” and its predecessors suggest an extension of the pop and R&B explorations Lewis began incorporating more heavily on Eclipse. As Caer’s opening track, “Brace” comes across like a solid introduction both musically and thematically: It’s a floaty-yet-groovy track with a gospel-tinged pop chorus, with Lewis singing “Sometimes we brace/ And then fall.” It also includes the somewhat noticeable line “I was stuck on that phone call/ Tom Petty waiting on a free fall.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brace”

02 “Saturdays”

03 “Sympathy”

04 “18 Years”

05 “Little Woman”

06 “When You’re Wrong”

07 “Twins Theme”

08 “Littlest Things”

09 “Too Many Colors”

10 “Rust”

11 “Obvious People”

12 “Runaway”

13 “Bombs Away”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Beck)

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Conference

04/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair (with Alt-J)

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay (with Alt-J)

04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

04/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater (with Alt-J)

04/25 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House (with Alt-J)

04/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Beck)

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle (with Beck)

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle (with Beck)

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/24 – Monterrey Nuevo León, MX @ Auditorio Banamex (with Alt-J)

06/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center (with Alt-J)

Caer is out 4/27 via Warner Bros Records/Reprise. Pre-order it here.