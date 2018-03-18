Watch Arcade Fire Cameo In SNL’s “Canadian Harvey Weinstein” Sketch, Play Two Songs

Arcade Fire were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, performing “Creature Comfort” and “Put Your Money On Me” from their most recent album Everything Now. And while they were there, the Canadian indie-rock heroes also made a brief appearance in a sketch poking fun at Canadians’ reputation for being overly polite and apologetic. Bill Hader played the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein,” a movie producer who resigned after feeling terrible for making relatively benign comments like “you look nice today” and “That’s a nice sweater you got there,” and Arcade Fire played themselves, going on a fake talk show to apologize for working with him. Watch the sketch and the band’s musical performances below.