Steve Shelley Selling Guitar Pedals From Sonic Youth’s Studio

Sonic Youth still ain’t getting back together anytime soon, folks. The band broke up, along with Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore’s marriage, way back in 2011, and they have now reached the “ex-members selling off old gear” stage of nonexistence. The silver lining, though, is that if you’re the type who enjoys owning lots of guitar effects pedals, than Sonic Youth guitar effects pedals, probably some kind of collector holy grain, are now fully obtainable.

As Sonic Youth’s apparently-still-functioning Twitter points out, ex-drummer Steve Shelley — who has performed, in recent years, with his former bandmates Moore and Lee Ranaldo — is now selling off a few old SY guitar pedals on eBay. Only five of them are currently for sale, and all of them have bidding set in the hundreds.

Of course, since nobody expected Sonic Youth to get back together anytime soon, we can’t exactly consider this to be bad news. And even as someone who knows absolutely nothing about guitar pedals, these things are fun to look at, and they have cool names: 1997 Lovetone Big Cheese fuzz pedal, HSW Honda Sound Works Dope Fuzz. You can put in a bid for your piece of American underground rock history here.