Tame Impala, Damon Albarn, Thundercat, & More Featured On Kali Uchis’ Debut Album Isolation

Kali Uchis is releasing her debut album, Isolation, in a couple weeks, and early this morning she revealed its tracklist and stacked list of collaborators. As Pitchfork reports, the album features contributions from Tame Impala, Damon Albarn, Thundercat, the Dap-Kings, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Two Inch Punch. The featured guests include Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins (on the previously released “After The Storm”), Steve Lacy, Jorja Smith, and more.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Body Language (Intro)”

02 “Miami” (Feat. BIA)

03 “Just A Stranger” (Feat. Steve Lacy)

04 “Flight 22″

05 “Your Teeth In My Neck”

06 “Tyrant” (Feat. Jorja Smith)

07 “Dead To Me”

08 “Nuestro Planet” (Feat. Reykon)

09 “In My Dreams”

10 “Gotta Get Up (Interlude)”

11 “Tomorrow”

12 “Coming Home (Interlude)”

13 “After The Storm” (Feat. Tyler The Creator & Bootsy Collins)

14 “Feel Like A Fool”

15 “Killer”

Isolation is out 4/6 via Interscope/Virgin EMI.