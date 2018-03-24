Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Joins The #FreeMeekMill Movement

Fans of Meek Mill and opponents of the American prison system have been shouting and hashtagging, “Free Meek Mill,” since the rapper was sentenced last November for violating his parole. The latest advocate to join the #FreeMeekMill movement is Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, following Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who earlier this month said he “wouldn’t oppose” Meek’s release.

Meek Mill’s legal team filed a bail petition last month after already having made several attempts to modify and nullify his sentence. The petition called to question the police responsible for Meek Mill’s drug and gun conviction in 2008. But last week, the D.A.’s office wrote, “there is a strong showing of likelihood of the Petitioner’s conviction being reversed (in whole or in part),” in a filing to Meek’s attorney.

Wolf tweeted, “I support D.A. Larry Krasner’s position in the case of Robert Williams (Meek Mill). Our criminal justice system is in need of repair. That’s why my admin has made efforts to invest in programs that divert individuals from the system, improve public safety, and promote fairness.”