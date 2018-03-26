The Armed – “Luxury Themes”

To grab your attention for their upcoming album ONLY LOVE, Detroit hardcore militia the Armed filmed Tommy Wiseau reacting to their single “Role Models.” The music itself is plenty attention-grabbing, though.

Like Deafheaven, this band plays blisteringly loud and violent music with an art-school touch. And in the case of shoegazy new single “Luxury Themes,” the phrase “like Deafheaven” applies extra. This is definitely its own thing, though, with ballistic industrial production and — is that a marching band I hear?

On Twitter, the Armed call “Luxury Themes” “THE PRETTIEST SONG WE’VE EVER MADE.” The song sacrifices only a small fraction of its ferocity in pursuit of that beauty. Get in the pit below.

ONLY LOVE is out 4/27 via No Rest Until Ruin in the US (pre-order) and Throatruiner in the EU (pre-order).

