Pllush – “Shannon”

The San Francisco-based band Pllush — note the new additional ‘l’ — have a couple releases out there already, including 2016’s Please EP and last year’s split with fellow name-changers Remember Sports. That split featured “50/50 20/20,” a stunner of a track that sounded like the band had finally broke their sound right open, and it’s great to hear that development carry through to “Shannon,” the first single from their forthcoming debut full-length.

Their new album is called Stranger To The Pain, though the song’s wallowing suggests that the band has faced their fair share of hardship. “Let you in, oh Shannon/ Wait around until our days are done,” Karli Helm sings, her voice a smoky sigh. “Won’t give in to Shannon/ And won’t give it a rest while we’re still young.” It’s a burnt-out, dreamy haze that feels tentative about life’s uncertainties even as it sounds supremely confident. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Elliot”

02 “Syrup”

03 “Ortega”

04 “Big Train”

05 “Fallout”

06 “3:45″

07 “Restart”

08 “Sleeper Cab”

09 “Stuck To You”

10 “Okay”

11 “Shannon”

12 “Blue Room”

Stranger To The Pain is out 6/8 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.