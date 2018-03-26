Quavo Announces Celebrity Flag Football Game With 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, & More

Migos’ Quavo was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last month, and it seems it’s given him a taste for celebrity sports. Quavo played football during his time at Berkmar High School, and he’s returning to his alma mater next month for a star-studded flag football game on Easter Sunday, 4/1. Team Huncho, coached by 2 Chainz, features Quavo, Offset, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Cincinnati Bengals’ A.J. Green, and Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, and team Julio, coached by Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones, features Trouble, YFN Lucci, Jacquees, and more.
