No Thank You – “Dash”

Next week, the Philadelphia band No Thank You are releasing their sophomore album, All It Takes To Ruin It All, the follow-up to last year’s Jump Ship. We premiered lead single “Cubic Zirconia” back when it came out, and today the group has shared another one from it, “Dash.” It’s a teetering, chiming song about pushing through life’s many obstacles. “It’s like my mind has finally caught up with the year and my body’s constant response is fear,” Kaytee Della-Monica sings. “Are you coming? ‘Cus I’m running out of time to decide.” Listen to it and earlier single “New England Patriots” right now below.

<a href="http://nothankyouband.bandcamp.com/album/all-it-takes-to-ruin-it-all" target="_blank">All It Takes To Ruin It All by no thank you</a>

All It Takes To Ruin It All is out 4/6 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here (physical) or here (digital).