No Thank You – “Dash”

Next week, the Philadelphia band No Thank You are releasing their sophomore album, All It Takes To Ruin It All, the follow-up to last year’s Jump Ship. We premiered lead single “Cubic Zirconia” back when it came out, and today the group has shared another one from it, “Dash.” It’s a teetering, chiming song about pushing through life’s many obstacles. “It’s like my mind has finally caught up with the year and my body’s constant response is fear,” Kaytee Della-Monica sings. “Are you coming? ‘Cus I’m running out of time to decide.” Listen to it and earlier single “New England Patriots” right now below.
All It Takes To Ruin It All is out 4/6 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here (physical) or here (digital).