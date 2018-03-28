Former Offspring Drummer Gives Prospective Juror CPR At His Medical Malpractice Trial

Dr. James Lilja was the Offspring’s drummer between 1984 and 1987 and played on their debut single “I’ll Be Waiting,” but he left the band to attend medical school and became a certified obstetrician-gynecologist and has been a practicing doctor ever since.

As Law360 reports, Lilja was present for the first day of a medical malpractice suit brought against him yesterday when a prospective juror went into cardiac arrest. Lilja and his nurse assistant, who was also in attendance, were notified that there was a medical emergency and rushed into action, administering CPR and applying an external defibrillator to keep the juror alive until the paramedics arrived.

Because most of the prospective jury saw Lilja saving a man’s life, the judge called a mistrial, saying that they would be biased in favor of Lilja after witnessing that. “No good deed goes unpunished,” Lilja told Law360.

Jury selection for a new trial is set to begin 4/2, and hopefully no one has a medical emergency this time around.