2 Chainz – “Proud” (Feat. YG & Offset) Video

Last month, 2 Chainz released a deeply enjoyable new EP called The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. The best song on it was “Proud,” a collaboration with YG and Offset with a hook about trying to make your mother proud. That song now has a video, and it is an instant classic. 2 Chainz co-directed the clip with Howard Ross, and it stars the mothers of all three rappers, dressed like the rappers and lip-syncing their lyrics. It is delightful. Just based on this, I would very much like to see YG’s mom launch a rap career; she’s got the charisma for it. Watch the video below.

The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It is out now on Def Jam.